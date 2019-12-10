If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

'No survivors' left on volcano island

Five people are confirmed dead as a result of the White Island Volcano eruption, with another eight missing. There are no signs of life, says New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with the focus having shifted to "recovery" of people's "loved ones". Police say 47 people were on the island at the time, including 24 from Australia, nine Americans, five from New Zealand, four Germans, two from China and one from Malaysia. The UK High Commission says two British women are among those being treated. The first victim to be identified is tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, from nearby Whakatane. Another guide and fellow Kiwi, Tipene Maangi, 24 is among the missing.

Party leaders focus on key messages

Party leaders are battling to keep the focus on what they see as their strongest hands on the penultimate day of election campaigning. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn of the "danger" of another hung Parliament to Brexit and say a majority Tory government would "smash through the gridlock". Meanwhile, Labour promises a "relentless focus" on the NHS and says it has conducted analysis identifying hundreds of risks to patient safety classed as "catastrophic" or "extreme", most linked to spending, staff shortages or failures of privatisation.

It comes after Mr Johnson was criticised for his reaction to an image of a sick four-year-old who had to sleep on a hospital floor. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg describes a bad day for the PM that proved the election was not over. Meanwhile his rival, Jeremy Corbyn, is under attack from former Labour peer Lord Sugar, who urges people to vote Tory in a Sun column. Elsewhere, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson will focus on the cost to government of Brexit in a speech later, while the Green Party is focusing on its pledge to cancel student debt. In other election coverage:

Aung San Suu Kyi at genocide trial

She's a Nobel Peace Prize winner who came to be seen as a symbol of human rights after spending years under house arrest for promoting democracy. But Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi will appear at the International Court of Justice later to defend her country against charges of genocide committed against its Rohingya Muslim minority. We ask how she came to be defending the very people who had imprisoned her - the military.

The qualified doctors the NHS can't hire

By Emma Jane Kirby, BBC News

"As much as I thank the UK for being a safe haven for me and giving me refuge, there's a feeling of incompleteness," Yemane, a 35-year-old from Eritrea, says quietly. "Because a refugee doesn't want to be a burden on society and I know I could offer this society a lot more."

Yemane has found work in a factory, as a care assistant, and as a volunteer in a refugee charity. He picks up the large tome on the chair beside him and flicks through the pages. It's a book on pharmacology. He's soon absorbed in its pages. Because Yemane is actually a qualified doctor - he's just not allowed to practice in the UK.

What the papers say

Images of White Island - the volcano off New Zealand that erupted as tourists visited its crater - appear on most front pages, as papers report the deaths of five people and fears for eight more. The Times says British holidaymakers were among the injured. The Daily Express and Daily Mail report Boris Johnson's suggestion the Conservatives could scrap the TV licence. Meanwhile, the Guardian says the Tories have been accused by Labour of falsely suggesting an aide was punched by an activist to distract from controversy over a report about a four-year-old treated on a hospital floor because of a lack of beds. The Daily Mirror says it has "another picture you won't want to look at, Mr Johnson".

Sanna Marin: The young woman set to lead Finland

Lookahead

09:00 Charges levelled at Myanmar of genocide against the minority Rohingya population to be heard at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands.

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases its latest figures for UK economic growth, covering October.

On this day

1990 Saddam Hussein frees British hostages held for more than four months after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait.

