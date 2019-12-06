Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Audrey Mash's heart was "dead" for more than six and a half hours

A British woman whose heart stopped beating for six hours has been brought back to life in what doctors have described as an "exceptional case".

Audrey Schoeman developed severe hypothermia when she was caught in a snowstorm while hiking in the Spanish Pyrenees with her husband in November.

Doctors say it is the longest cardiac arrest ever recorded in Spain.

Mrs Schoeman, who has made a near-full recovery after the ordeal, says she hopes to be hiking again by spring.

The 34-year-old, who lives in Barcelona, began having trouble speaking and moving during severe weather in the Pyrenees, later falling unconscious.

Her condition worsened while waiting for emergency services and her husband Rohan believed she was dead.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mr Schoeman told Catalan channel TV3: "I was trying to feel a pulse... I couldn't feel a breath, I couldn't feel a heartbeat."

When the rescue team arrived two hours later, Mrs Schoeman's body temperature had fallen to 18C.

Upon arrival at Barcelona's Vall d'Hebron Hospital, she had no vital signs.

But the low mountain temperatures which made Mrs Schoeman ill also helped to save her life, her doctor Eduard Argudo has said.

"She looked as though she was dead," he said in a statement.

"But we knew that, in the context of hypothermia, Audrey had a chance of surviving."

Hypothermia had protected her body and brain from deteriorating while unconscious, Mr Argudo said, despite also bringing her to the brink of death.

He added: "If she had been in cardiac arrest for this long at a normal body temperature, she would be dead."

In a race against time, doctors treating Mrs Schoeman turned to a specialised machine capable of removing blood, infusing it with oxygen and reintroducing it to the patient.

Once her body temperature had reached 30C, they used a defibrillator to jump-start her heart some six hours after emergency services were contacted.

Mrs Schoeman was released from hospital 12 days later, with only some lingering issues with the mobility and sensitivity of her hands due to the hypothermia.

"We were very worried about any neurological damage," Mr Argudo added.

"Given there are practically no cases of people who have had their heart stop for so long and been revived."

Speaking after her recovery, Mrs Schoeman paid tribute to hospital staff and said she has no memory of the six hours.

"It's like a miracle expect it's all because of the doctors," she said.

She added that she likely would not return to the mountains this winter.

"But I hope that in spring we will be able to start hiking again, I don't want this to take away that hobby from me," she told reporters.