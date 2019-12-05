A 22-year-old man from Bath has been charged with 12 terror offences.

Andrew Dymock, of Weymouth Street, was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by counter-terror police into suspected right-wing terrorism online.

He will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court later, a spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

His charges include five offences of encouraging terrorism.

He has also been charged with four offences of disseminating terrorist publications, two counts of terrorist fundraising, and one count of possessing material that is of use to a terrorist.

Avon and Somerset Police supported the probe by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

The investigation is understood to be linked to the extreme right-wing groups Sonnenkrieg Division and System Resistance Network.