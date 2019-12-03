Image copyright AFP

The family of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan have said they are "saddened and shocked" by what happened and "totally condemn his actions".

In a statement, they expressed their condolences to the victims' families

Khan, who was convicted of a terrorism offence, killed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at a prisoner rehabilitation event on Friday.

Two women and a man were also injured in the attack before Khan was shot dead by armed officers on London Bridge.

In a statement issued through the Metropolitan Police, Khan's family said: "We are saddened and shocked by what Usman has done.

"We totally condemn his actions and we wish to express our condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured.

"We would like to request privacy for our family at this difficult time."

Image copyright West Midlands Police

Khan was jailed in 2012 to indeterminate detention for "public protection" with a minimum jail term of eight years after pleading guilty to preparing terrorist acts.

Since being released in December 2018, he had been living in Stafford and was required to wear a GPS police tag.

It comes as Leanne O'Brien, the girlfriend of Mr Merritt who was killed, paid tribute to her partner on Facebook writing: "My love, you are phenomenal and have opened so many doors for those that society turned their backs on."

Ms O'Brien was seen breaking down in tears as she and Mr Merritt's family gathered at a vigil in Cambridge on Monday to remember the victims.

Mr Merritt's father, David, also wrote a piece in the Guardian dedicated to his "absorbingly intelligent" and "fiercely loyal" son.