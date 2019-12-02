Gogglebox edits out comments about Alex Salmond

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Gogglebox is now in its 14th series

Comments about former SNP leader Alex Salmond, who is facing a sexual assault trial, have been edited out of catch-up versions of Channel 4's Gogglebox.

In Friday's episode, the Siddiqui family referred to Scotland's former first minister - who denies all charges - while watching Question Time.

But the comments were cut after the programme became available on catch-up.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "This episode of the programme has been edited and is now available on All 4."

Contempt of court laws mean the media must not broadcast or publish anything that might influence jurors and prejudice a trial.

The Scottish legal system has a stricter attitude to contempt of court than in England.

Mr Salmond is to plead not guilty to charges including one attempted rape, one intent to rape, 10 sexual assaults and two indecent assaults. The trial date is set for 9 March next year.

Speaking outside court after a brief hearing last month, Mr Salmond said he was innocent and would defend himself "vigorously" during the trial.

