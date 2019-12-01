Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video footage shows moment London Bridge attacker was apprehended

A service for two people killed in the London Bridge attack is to be held at Southwark Cathedral.

Cambridge University graduate Jack Merritt and a woman, who has not yet been named, were both fatally stabbed by attacker Usman Khan on Friday.

The Dean of Southwark Cathedral, the Very Revd Andrew Nunn, said many people were struggling with what happened.

He described the latest attack as "déjà vu" after eight people were killed in a terror attack nearby in June 2017.

On Friday, Southwark Cathedral was put into lockdown as people ran away from London Bridge - where Khan was wrestled to the ground by members of the public and later shot dead by police.

As crowds ran towards the Cathedral, the Very Revd Nunn said he "wondered what an earth was going on", adding that it brought back memories of the earlier attack two years ago, which left eight dead and 48 injured.

He described "that sense of déjà vu, and then realising that déjà vu passes very quickly and this, in fact, was reality again".

"I think what it revealed to me is that the second time around can really, really hurt - so I think that's what people are finding at the moment.

Khan, 28, a convicted terrorist, launched the attack inside Fishmongers' Hall, where he was one of dozens of students and offenders attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation.

The attack then continued onto London Bridge itself.

Three injured people remain in hospital. Two are in a stable condition and the third person has less serious injuries.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Two people were killed in the attack and another three were injured

This latest attack comes after the UK's terrorism threat level was downgraded on 4 November from "severe" to "substantial", meaning that attacks were thought to be "likely" rather than "highly likely".

The terror threat level is reviewed every six months by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which makes recommendations independent of government.