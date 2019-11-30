Image copyright AFP Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel visited the scene at London Bridge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the practice of cutting prison sentences in half and letting violent offenders out "simply isn't working".

Mr Johnson was visiting London Bridge where two people were killed on Friday by Usman Khan, who was convicted for terrorism offences in 2012.

Khan was released from prison on licence in December 2018, after his initial sentence was quashed on appeal.

The PM vowed to "toughen up sentences for serious and violent offences".

"I've said for a long time now, that I think the practice of automatic, early release where we cut a sentence in half and let really serious and violent offenders out early, simply isn't working.

"And I think you've had some very good evidence of how that isn't working, I'm afraid, with this case," said Mr Johnson.