Image copyright Other

One of the people stabbed to death in Friday's attack at London Bridge has been named as University of Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt.

He was one of two people killed when 28-year-old Usman Khan launched the attack at a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation.

Khan, who had been jailed for terrorism offences, was shot dead by police after members of the public restrained him.

Mr Merritt was described by his father on Twitter as a "beautiful spirit".

A woman who died in the attack - declared by officers as a terrorist incident - has not yet been named. Three others were injured.

Mr Merritt was a course coordinator for Learning Together, a prisoners' rehabilitation programme that was hosting the conference at Fishmongers' Hall at the north end of London Bridge.

Khan had been one of dozens of people - including students and offenders - at the event.

The Metropolitan Police said the attack is believed to have started inside Fishmongers Hall at 13:58 GMT on Friday, before continuing onto London Bridge itself, where Khan was shot by armed officers.

Khan was known to the authorities, having been convicted of terrorism offences in 2012. He was released from prison on licence in December 2018, Met Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said.