London Bridge sealed off amid reports of gunfire

London Bridge has been cordoned off by police, with a BBC journalist reporting hearing gunfire.

BBC reporter John McManus said he saw a group of men involved in a fight on the bridge.

Police then arrived and shots were fired, he said.

The Met Police confirmed that it was dealing with an incident at London Bridge and advised people near the scene to follow directions from officers on the ground.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.