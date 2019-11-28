Image copyright PA Media

The overall number of EU citizens moving to the UK has fallen to its lowest level for 16 years, while the UK's net migration rate remains more than 200,000, ONS figures show.

Net migration - the difference between how many people came to the UK for at least 12 months and how many left - was 212,000 in the year to the end of June.

EU net migration dropped to 48,000 - its lowest level since 2003.

The ONS says this was down to fewer people coming to Britain for work.

The number of people arriving from the EU now stands at its lowest level since the year ending March 2013, according to the figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

Since 2016, there has been a decrease in immigration for work while people coming to the UK for study has gradually increased, the report says.

It says the fall in immigration for work has mainly been because of a decrease in EU citizens coming to the UK looking for work, particularly those from the eight countries which joined the EU in 2004, including Poland.

Non-EU net migration has gradually increased since 2013 as immigration has risen and emigration for this group has remained broadly stable.

The ONS says the rise in non-EU immigration is mainly because of a gradual increase in those coming to the UK for formal study.