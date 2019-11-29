If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Tories clash with Channel 4 over 'empty chairing' PM

For the Conservatives, it's a "provocative partisan stunt" by a national broadcaster. To Labour, it's an example of Boris Johnson "hiding from scrutiny". But the scene of an ice sculpture of Earth, melting in the spot where the prime minister might have stood during Channel 4's environment debate between party leaders, has prompted the Tories to complain to regulator Ofcom. The broadcaster also replaced the absent Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with a sculpture, calling it "a visual metaphor for the... parties after their leaders declined our repeated invitations". It refused to allow Conservative minister Michael Gove to appear in Mr Johnson's place at the debate, which we fact-checked.

In a letter to Ofcom, the party says Channel 4 News's decision to use a sculpture constitutes "making a political opinion in its own right", while some Tory sources hinted to news outlets that a Conservative government would review the broadcaster's public service obligations. Mr Johnson is also yet to commit to an interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil, who has already grilled Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon. Conservative Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak will, however, be among senior figures from seven parties to appear in a BBC One debate hosted by Nick Robinson at 19:00 GMT. Read about what to expect from the debate in our guide.

In other election news:

Trump visits US troops in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving

If US troops in Afghanistan are finding it tough being away from home this Thanksgiving, at least some can say they had their traditional turkey served up by a president. Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Bagram Airfield, where he dished up dinner, posed for photos and met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. It's been 18 years since the US sent forces to depose the country's Taliban rulers in the wake of the 11 September 2001 attacks and tackle the subsequent insurgency. Some 13,000 personnel remain. However, Mr Trump told them the US was "substantially" reducing troop numbers and wanted to "make a deal" with the remaining Taliban.

Renowned free solo climber falls to his death

He was known around the world for his ability and daring as a free solo climber, one of that select community that eschews safety gear. But Brad Gobright has died, aged just 31, after plummeting 300m (1,000ft) while simul-rappelling - using ropes to abseil with a fellow climber - in Mexico. Aidan Jacobson's fall was cushioned by a bush before he hit a ledge, escaping with an injured ankle. "It was basically a blur," Mr Jacobson, 26, told the Outside website. "He screamed. I screamed. I went through some vegetation, and then all I remember is seeing his blue Gramicci shirt bounce over the edge."

The agony of the Shropshire baby death parents

By Riyah Collins & Sophie Madden, BBC News

"Every year on Olivia's birthday we go to her grave. I take big bubble wands and we fill the graveyard with bubbles. Then we go home, we have sandwiches and cake with a candle on it and the kids blow the candle out. It is these little things we do as a family that give us peace."

Julie Rowlings' first-born daughter Olivia died hours after she was delivered at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in May 2002. While she was being delivered with forceps and a suction device, Olivia suffered multiple skull fractures, as well as cuts, bruising and swelling to her face. "The injuries she received while they were trying to deliver her, in that day and age were barbaric; no child should ever be born with those kind of injuries," Mrs Rowlings says.

What the papers say

The not guilty verdict in the manslaughter trial of David Duckenfield, the match commander at the Hillsborough disaster, leads several papers. "No justice for the 96," is the Metro's headline, a reference to the number of Liverpool fans who lost their lives as a result of a crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. "So who was to blame?" asks the Guardian, summing up the anger of the families. The Daily Telegraph leads on the Tory claims of bias against Channel 4, after it replaced Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with ice sculptures when they failed to take part in its leaders' environment debate. "PM's climate meltdown," is the i's take. Read our review.

Daily digest

Harvey Proctor ex-MP secures £900k Met payout over "Nick" claims

Smartphone 'addiction' Young people "panicky" when denied mobiles

Historic manuscript Elizabeth I revealed as secret scribe

Weekly quiz Test your knowledge of the news

Lookahead

10:00 Outgoing EU Council President Donald Tusk hands over to successor Charles Michel at a ceremony in Brussels.

11:00 School children, students and adults are expected to take part in protests across the UK, including a rally in Parliament Square, as part of the Fridays For Future climate change global strike.

On this day

1975 One of Britain's greatest motor racing drivers, Graham Hill, 46, is killed along with his four passengers when a plane he was piloting crashes on a golf course in Hertfordshire.

