UK ticket-holder claims £105m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has come forward to claim a £105m EuroMillions jackpot prize won on Tuesday, operator Camelot has said.

The identity of the ticket-holder, and whether they are an individual or a syndicate, will not be revealed unless they decide to go public.

The winning numbers picked were 8, 10, 15, 30 and 42, with 4 and 6 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.

It is the sixth EuroMillions jackpot won by a UK ticket-holder this year.

Last month after a UK ticket-holder claimed a record £170m EuroMillions jackpot.

It made them Britain's richest-ever lottery winner.

That followed a £123m win in June, a £38m win in April, a £71m win in March and a £115m win in January.

Before October's jackpot, the biggest UK winners were a couple from from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161m in July 2011.