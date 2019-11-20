UK

Prince Andrew 'stepping back' from royal duties

  • 20 November 2019
The Duke of York is stepping back from royal duties for the "foreseeable future" following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew said his association with the convicted sex offender had become a "major disruption" to the Royal Family's work.

In a statement, he said he deeply sympathised with Epstein's victims and "everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure".