BT has said it will not work with a skills training firm while the Duke of York remains its patron as the fallout from his BBC interview continues.

Several universities, businesses and charities are also reconsidering their connections to Prince Andrew and he has cancelled a public appearance.

It follows the duke telling Newsnight he did not regret his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Critics described the interview as a "car crash".

In a statement, BT said it had been working with iDEA - which helps people develop digital, business and employment skills - since 2017 but "our dealings have been with its executive directors not its patron, the Duke of York".

"In light of recent developments we are reviewing our relationship with the organisation and hope that we might be able to work further with them, in the event of a change in their patronage," a spokeswoman said.

Standard Chartered Bank and KPMG earlier announced they were withdrawing support for the duke's business mentoring initiative Pitch@Palace.

Four Australian universities have also said they would not be continuing their involvement in Pitch@Palace Australia.

Prince Andrew cancelled a planned visit to flood-hit areas of Yorkshire on Tuesday, three days after the interview aired, the Sun newspaper reported.

It is understood the visit was deemed inappropriate in the midst of an election campaign.