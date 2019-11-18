Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince Andrew on Epstein: 'There was no indication, absolutely no indication'

KPMG has not renewed its sponsorship of the Duke of York's entrepreneurship scheme.

The accountancy firm is thought to have made the decision at the end of October, when its sponsorship of Pitch@Palace ended.

The controversy over the duke's ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is understood to have been one reason behind the move.

It follows what critics called a "car crash" interview with BBC Newsnight.

In the interview, the prince said he still did not regret his friendship with US financier Epstein - who took his own life in August while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in the US.

The BBC has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment regarding KPMG's decision not to renew sponsorship of Pitch@Palace.

The scheme was founded by the prince in 2014 and involves entrepreneurs meeting mentors and advisers at networking events.

Meanwhile, University of Huddersfield students discussed a motion to put pressure on the duke to resign as chancellor on Monday evening. Their decision will be announced in the coming days.

In response, the university itself said Prince Andrew's "enthusiasm for innovation and entrepreneurship" was a "natural fit" with its work.