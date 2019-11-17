Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Arbiter says "questions will be asked" in the palace about the decision

Prince Andrew "bulldozed his way" into a BBC interview which did more damage than good, according to Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter.

The ex-Buckingham Palace press officer queried why the prince was allowed to answer questions about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince said the fallout over Epstein's arrest had been "a constant sore" in the Royal Family.

Mr Arbiter described the interview as "excruciating".

For several months the Duke of York has been facing questions over his ties to Epstein, a 66-year-old US financier who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew "categorically" denied having an sexual contact with Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was a teenager.

Asked about the prince's decision to be interviewed by BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, Mr Arbiter said he thought a lot of questions would be asked in Buckingham Palace.

He said: "They will be wondering: was this the right decision? Was the right decision made? Who made the decision to put him on? Did he make it himself or did he seek advice within the palace?

"My guess is that he bulldozed his way in and decided he was going to do it himself without any advice.

"Any sensible-thinking person in the PR business would have thrown their hands up in horror at the very suggestion that he puts himself up in front of a television camera to explain away his actions and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein."

Mr Arbiter said he believed the interview will have an impact on the Duke of York's relationships with various charities.

In an extraordinary interview, which viewers can watch in full on BBC iPlayer in the UK or YouTube elsewhere in the world, the duke said: