Prince Andrew speaks to BBC about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
- 15 November 2019
The Duke of York has spoken for the first time about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with the BBC.
He spoke to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in a interview recorded at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
Maitlis said it was a "no holds barred interview", which will be broadcast on BBC Two at 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
The duke faces serious claims over his ties to the 66-year-old US financier, who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.