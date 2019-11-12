Image copyright Chris Jackson/Getty Images Image caption Meghan has spoken out about the pressure of intense media scrutiny

Hillary Clinton has said she wants to hug the Duchess of Sussex and "tell her to hang in there" over "racist" treatment.

The former US presidential candidate said the way Meghan has been treated over the past three years has been "heartbreaking and wrong".

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex have spoken out about the pressures they have felt from media scrutiny.

Mrs Clinton said the duchess "deserves a lot better".

Mrs Clinton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett "race was clearly an element" in some of the social media backlash Meghan had faced since her relationship with the prince began in 2016.

"To think that some of your - what we would call mainstream - media actually allowed that to be printed in their pages, or amplified, was heartbreaking and wrong," she added.

"I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her. Oh my God, I want to hug her," Mrs Clinton said.

"I want to tell her to hang in there, don't let those bad guys get you down. Keep going, do what you think is right."

Image copyright Aaron Chown/PA Media Image caption Mrs Clinton spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live alongside her daughter, Chelsea (left)

Last month Prince Harry and Meghan described the pressure of intense media scrutiny in an ITV documentary.

It followed the move by the duchess to begin legal action against the Mail on Sunday, alleging the paper unlawfully published a private letter to her father.

While Prince Harry has begun legal action against the owners of the Sun, the defunct News of the World, and the Daily Mirror, in relation to alleged phone-hacking.

Mrs Clinton spoke to the BBC alongside her daughter Chelsea as part of a visit to London to promote their new book about women they find inspiring.

In the same interview Mrs Clinton criticised the UK government for not publishing a report on alleged Russian interference in British politics, ahead of the general election on 12 December.