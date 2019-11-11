Image caption At the Cenotaph in London, people stood in silent remembrance

The UK has fallen silent for those who died in two world wars and all conflicts since at the 100th commemoration of Armistice Day.

It took place exactly 100 years after the first two-minute silence was held.

The Royal British Legion called on the nation to put busy lives on pause, set aside differences and remember those who risked their lives.

Politicians marked the day by offering pledges to improve the lives of UK service personnel and their families.

Armistice Day is a commemoration of the moment when World War One ended, on the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918.

The tradition of a two-minute silence to remember the dead began the following year.

Ahead of the commemoration, the Royal British Legion called on the nation to put down digital devices to pay their respects to service personnel.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Travellers and railway workers stopped to observe the silence at King's Cross station

Image caption The Last Post was played at the National Memorial Arboretum

In a video message, the legion said the commemoration was non-political and non-partisan, with 21-year-old actress Eno Mfon saying: "You don't have to agree with the politicians, you don't have to like their decisions."

"The two-minute silence unites us all and is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago," said Catherine Davies, the legion's head of remembrance.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess of Sussex and her husband joined other members of the Royal Family to pay their respects

On Sunday, the Queen led tributes to the fallen at the annual ceremony at the Cenotaph in London.

The Royal Family also attended the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, which was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been seen with other family members since they revealed they were struggling the life in the public eye.