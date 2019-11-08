If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Floods leave dozens stranded overnight in shopping centre

Bedding down on food hall seats... using rolled up clothes as pillows... sharing midnight snacks... Dozens of shoppers and staff are waking up after an uncomfortable night at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre, having been unable to battle home through flood waters affecting much of South Yorkshire. The atmosphere? "Weird but communal," Disney Store worker Jodie Whelan tells us, as she tries to "make the best out of an awful situation". Hers was among stores handing out drinks, while others opened late so people could buy pyjamas.

More than 100 flood warnings remain in place across northern England, with rain causing serious disruption to roads and rail services. Sheffield City Council declared a major incident overnight, saying there was "some water" coming over the top of the River Don's defences, while neighbouring Rotherham urged people not to travel as police worked to move those stranded in the town's Parkgate Shopping Park to "a place of safety". Forecasters say Friday will be generally drier and brighter across Yorkshire, at least.

SNP launches campaign with 'NHS Protection Bill'

The Scottish National Party is launching its election campaign with a vow to introduce a bill blocking any UK government from using the NHS as a "bargaining chip" in trade talks. If passed, the law would give devolved parliaments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland a veto on any subsequent trade deal. The UK government insisted the NHS will not be "on the table" during talks or in any way "up for sale". Separately, the Conservatives say they will introduce an "NHS visa" to make it easier for doctors and nurses from overseas to work in the UK. Meanwhile, Labour is promising to increase the scope of statutory maternity pay from nine to 12 months.

In other election news:

'I pawned my nan's jewellery for a dating scammer'

Amid calls for dating apps to do more to help prevent "romance fraud", the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme hears from five victims of a man who conned a total of £24,000 out of various women. "He knew I was looking for a loving, meaningful relationship," says one, who pawned her late grandmother's jewellery and handed over £1,600 to Ivan Nkazi. He ran his scams like a business - using an index system to keep track of his lies - before being jailed for three years for fraud and malicious communications. Figures suggest thousands of people each year are targeted by such scams.

Megan Rapinoe's fight for equality

By Eleanor Roper, Newsbeat sports reporter

Rapinoe is surprisingly small, a petite frame with a big smile. Her pink hair is styled in a quiff and she's wearing a denim jacket and black leather studded-leggings. At 34 she's by no means new to the game of football, but this summer her star has risen to new heights.

Rapinoe finished the World Cup with six goals and three assists. In September, [she] was named Fifa Player of the Year alongside Lionel Messi. She used her acceptance speech to draw attention to a range of issues, including racism in sport. "If there's ever an instance of racism, if every single player on the field is not outraged then to me they're part of the problem," she tells me.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Suggestions from former Labour MPs Ian Austin and John Woodcock that voters should back the Conservatives lead some papers. "Vote Boris!" is how the Daily Express sums up their call for people to support Mr Johnson's party, while the Metro sees them "ganging up on Corbyn" - a reference to the Labour leader, Jeremy. Other papers focus on the party's election pledges, which the i sums up as "spend, spend, spend". Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror finds "another victim of heartless Tory cuts" in the form of an 88-year-old who spent six hours on a hospital trolley. Read the full review.

Lookahead

09:30 Ex-British Cycling & Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman to appear before a medical tribunal in Manchester, charged with ordering testosterone in May 2011 to give to an unnamed rider to boost performance.

12:00 Funeral of Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral Church, Dublin.

On this day

1987 A bomb explodes during a Remembrance Day service at Enniskillen, in County Fermanagh, killing 11 people.

