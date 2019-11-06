Image copyright Getty Images

Extinction Rebellion has won a High Court challenge against the Metropolitan Police over a London-wide ban on protests.

The police imposed a ban last month, prohibiting any assembly of more than two people linked to the protests dubbed the 'autumn uprising'.

Lawyers for the group had argued that the police went beyond the powers of the Public Order Act.

The Met said the ban was the only way of tackling disruption caused by protests.

During 10 days of protests beginning on 7 October, Extinction Rebellion activists called for urgent action by the government to tackle climate change.

Protesters shut down areas around Parliament and the Bank of England, and targeted London City Airport.

Police had tried to restrict the protesters to Trafalgar Square, under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

However, the ban was lifted four days later, with police saying that it was no longer necessary because the stretch of protests, dubbed the 'autumn uprising', had ended.

Claimants bringing the legal challenge included the Green Party's Caroline Lucas and Baroness Jenny Jones, Labour MPs Clive Lewis and David Drew, and Mr Monbiot.

During the hearing, Phillippa Kaufmann QC, for Extinction Rebellion, told the court the move was "wholly uncertain, an abuse of power and irrational".