UK terrorism threat downgraded to 'substantial'
- 4 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The UK's terrorism threat level has been downgraded from "severe" to "substantial", the Home Office says.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the level means the UK remains at "a high level of threat" and an attack "might well occur without further warning".
It is the first time since August 2014 the terrorism threat has been this low. Substantial is the third of five ratings at which the threat level can stand.