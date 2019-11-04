UK

UK terrorism threat downgraded to 'substantial'

  • 4 November 2019
The UK's terrorism threat level has been downgraded from "severe" to "substantial", the Home Office says.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the level means the UK remains at "a high level of threat" and an attack "might well occur without further warning".

It is the first time since August 2014 the terrorism threat has been this low. Substantial is the third of five ratings at which the threat level can stand.