Labour is promising to make all new-build homes "zero carbon" within three years, in an effort to curb housing shortages and tackle climate change.

A Labour government would introduce a "tough" standards for new builds which would see homes fitted with solar panels and not having gas boilers.

The party says the plans would save £200 a year in energy bills.

The Conservative Party described the plan as "unrealistic" and said it would slow house building.

The proposals would mean the day-to-day running of the new homes would not add extra carbon to the atmosphere.

This would be achieved through better efficiency standards and using low carbon and renewable energy sources, it said.

New homes would not be fitted with fossil fuel heating systems, such as gas boilers, as standard and would have "super-efficient insulation" and triple-glazed windows.

The last Labour government introduced regulations to make all homes "zero carbon" by 2016, but it was scrapped by the Conservatives six months before it was due to come into force, Labour said.

Asked about the added cost of installing greener heating, Labour's shadow housing secretary John Healey said it would be a "relatively small" sum compared to the total cost of new builds.

"It's totally do-able without big price increases," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

"We really should be looking to house builders to absorb these costs as well because this is an industry in recent years that has made billions in profits and paid millions in bonuses to top executives," he said.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "As usual, Labour are setting unrealistic targets that would slow down house-building and put up house prices.

"Boris Johnson and the Conservatives are taking a practical, sensible approach to reducing emissions from homes. We are introducing a 'future homes standard' that will ensure new homes meet reductions in emissions by a third by 2020, and world leading by 2025."