UK

Trump's 'derailing' words and voters' sign-up rush

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 November 2019

The Telegraph leads on Donald Trump urging Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to strike a deal with the PM to prevent Jeremy Corbyn from taking the UK to "bad places". The paper says Mr Farage's interview of Mr Trump was timed to coincide with the Brexit Party's election launch.
Image caption Mr Trump's comments on LBC weren't only a knock for Mr Corbyn - they also "derailed" the PM's first day on the campaign trail, the Times says. The president criticised Mr Johnson's Brexit deal, saying it would block rather than boost trade with the US.
Image caption The president's words were an "extraordinary" intervention in the UK general election, the Daily Express said. Mr Trump told Mr Farage he and the PM could join to become "an unstoppable force" in UK politics. The paper pictures the "pals" Mr Trump and Mr Farage together.
Image caption The Mail says the interview "piled pressure" on Mr Farage to work with Mr Johnson. Earlier this week the Brexit Party leader refused to confirm reports it was withdrawing hundreds of election candidates in order to focus its campaign on a small number of Leave-voting Labour seats.
Image caption Steering clear of the LBC interview, the i opts instead to focus on the Labour leader's election campaign launch. Mr Corbyn vowed to transform the UK by tackling tax dodgers, big polluters and other members of the wealthy elite.
Image caption In other election news, the Metro says "Generation X" could cause trouble for the PM. A record 300,000 people registered to vote in 48 hours, with two thirds of them aged under 35. Surveys suggest young people are more likely to back Labour and pro-EU parties, the paper says.
Image caption And as John Bercow winds up his role as Speaker of the House of Commons, the Daily Mirror claims he "demanded" £1m to appear in the next series of I'm a Celebrity...!. A source from the ITV programme told the paper Mr Bercow had "priced himself out of the market".
Image caption President Trump also makes the FT's front page - this time on the topic of impeachment. The US House of Representatives has voted for his impeachment hearings to be held in public, stepping up the pressure on Mr Trump as a "body of public evidence" will be compiled, the paper says.

Image caption Meanwhile, human rights lawyers are seeking compensation from British American Tobacco for more than 350 child labourers and their families, forced by "poverty wages" to work in gruelling conditions in Malawi. The Guardian reports the number of child claimants could rise to 15,000.
Image caption MPs slating ITV for its "failure" over aftercare for guests on the Jeremy Kyle Show is the front-page story for the Sun. A parliamentary inquiry had been launched into reality TV following the death of a man who had taken a lie detector on Mr Kyle's show.
Image caption And a university has banned sombreros from fancy dress parties because wearing one could be considered racist, the Daily Star says. The paper says security guards will be enforcing the ban at nights out at the University of Sheffield.