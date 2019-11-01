If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

No 10 defends Brexit deal after Trump criticism

A little over a week ago, Boris Johnson was announcing a "great new deal" with the EU over Brexit. Now Downing Street is defending it from the criticism of Donald Trump who - having previously talked up the prospects of trans-Atlantic trade - says it means the US "can't make a trade deal with the UK". Downing Street insists: "We can strike our own free trade deals around the world, from which every part of the UK will benefit."

Despite criticism of the deal, Mr Trump - talking on the LBC radio show hosted by one of his supporters, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage - said Mr Johnson was "the exact right guy for the times". Labour's Jeremy Corbyn - who Mr Trump said would be "so bad" as prime minister - accused him of "trying to interfere" in the UK general election to boost "his friend Boris Johnson". Mr Corbyn is already on the election trail, having launched Labour's campaign on Thursday, with pledges to sort out Brexit within six months and tackle vested interests. Correspondent Iain Watson analyses Labour's approach.

Increase in number of teens treated for allergies

The number of children who received hospital treatment for allergies has increased markedly over five years, the BBC has learned. NHS Digital's statistics covering England show 4,743 teenagers sought treatment in 2017-18, up 65% on the figure for 2013-14. The number of children treated for anaphylactic shock also increased by 41% over that period. It has cast a spotlight on the way schools handle pupils with allergies, with one specialist telling BBC London parents in extreme cases were "genuinely frightened" to send children to school. One head teacher called for better government guidance but the Department for Education said it was "clear that children with medical conditions should be properly supported".

World cup fever builds in Japan ahead of rugby final

Thousands of excited fans have travelled to Japan as the Rugby World Cup comes to its conclusion. Ahead of Saturday's final between England and South Africa, our columnist Matt Dawson outlines six areas where the trophy will be won. England have named an unchanged side and the man who lifted the trophy in 2003, Martin Johnson, joins Dawson and three other team-mates to offer advice to the current squad. Before then, of course, Wales head into a bronze medal match with New Zealand. It offers a chance to equal the nation's best tournament finish, end a 66-year hoodoo against the All Blacks and celebrate the efforts of Warren Gatland, the Kiwi who became Wales' greatest coach.

The movie making strides for body positivity

In an era of body positivity, the film Brittany Runs A Marathon would, on paper, seem completely off message. Stripped back, it's a story of a plus-sized, shambolic young woman, who embarks on an extreme health kick, loses a shed load of weight and finally finds happiness in her new self. But appearances are deceptive.

"Many of her struggles are the same as I've been through," lead actor Jillian Bell tells BBC News. "I had messed up ideas about weight loss and how I would be treated. Here, it's about putting yourself first... Often in transformation films, a woman loses weight and life is perfect. But there's real emotional struggle in finding out how to set your own values."

Several papers lead on US President Donald Trump's interview on radio station LBC with Nigel Farage, who the Daily Mail describes as his "pal". The president told the Brexit Party leader to form an electoral pact with the Conservatives to stop Labour's Jeremy Corbyn taking the UK to "bad places", the Daily Telegraph reports. The interview was timed to precede Mr Farage's campaign launch, it adds. The president also said Boris Johnson's Brexit deal would prevent a US-UK trade deal, the Times notes. The i focuses on Labour's pledge to tackle "tax dodgers, big polluters and other members of the wealthy elite". And the Metro puns on the ballot-box cross by saying "Generation X" could cause trouble for the prime minister after 300,000 people - mostly under 35s it says are likely to back remain - registered to vote in 48 hours.

Ex-Tory rebel MP Antoinette Sandbach joins Liberal Democrats

Halloween Trick or treater, 12, hit by car after shooting

Tumble dryers Whirlpool 'silenced customers' amid fire scare

09:00 The chief coroner's report on action to prevent future deaths following the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attacks inquests is expected to be published.

09:00 Wales take on New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup's bronze medal match.

1970 A fire at a nightclub in the French town of Saint-Laurent-du-Pont, near Grenoble, kills 142 people, most of them teenagers.

