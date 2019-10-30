If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

General election: Johnson predicts 'tough' contest

It's on, then. The House of Commons has backed the prime minister's call for a 12 December general election and the House of Lords is expected to do the same later today. See here how your MP voted.

Boris Johnson - who's predicting a "tough" contest and is asking the country to "come together to get Brexit done" - will face Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions from 12:00 GMT. Mr Corbyn describes the election as a "once-in-a-generation" chance to change the UK.

It will be the first nationwide poll at this time of year since 1923. The Liberal Democrats will be chasing the Remain vote, while the Brexit Party will argue that it, rather than the PM, can get the job of leaving the EU done.

The SNP argues that Scotland should get another independence referendum.

Have a look at where the parties stand on Brexit.

With 43 days until polls open, there's lots going on. Here's our really simple guide to why an election is happening, what's at stake and how it all works.

And the Brexitcast crew gives its take on the latest turn of events.

Brexit deal 'means £70bn hit to economy'

What impact will Boris Johnson's deal with the EU have on the UK economy if Parliament agrees to it? According to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, an independent forecaster, it would leave the UK £70bn worse off by 2029 than if Brexit didn't happen. But the Treasury says it has more "ambitious" plans for trade than the organisation suggests.

Grenfell Tower fire report due

The report following the first phase of the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry is published this morning. The PM has said the public is "finally hearing the truth about what happened" when 72 people died in the west London tower block in June 2017. Criticism of the London Fire Brigade within the 1,000-page report has already been revealed.

There will be a debate in the Commons later about its findings. Here is the story of what happened in one of the flats in Grenfell Tower.

Why modern marketing owes a debt to cigarettes

By Tim Harford

"Terrible. [They] stick in one's throat." That was one smoker's dismissal of Camel cigarettes, just before taking a blind taste test in 1920s America. His usual brand, Lucky Strike, "go down easy and smooth", he said. And that's how he knew he must be smoking a Lucky.

The man was - of course - unwittingly smoking a Camel. Nowadays, the awesome power of branding is hardly news. Back then, it was only just beginning to become apparent.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Excitement abounds over the proximity to the festive season of the forthcoming election. "Jingle polls" is Metro's headline, while the Sun predicts Boris Johnson can ensure a "new year's leave" from the EU. The Daily Telegraph argues that it's time to end the parliamentary impasse that has "crippled" politics. And the Guardian calls the election the "most unpredictable" in a generation. Sticking with matters of politics and policy - almost - the Daily Star leads on Swansea Council's "snowflake" decision to ban a performance by the "anti-PC" comedian Roy "Chubby" Brown.

