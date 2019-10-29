Labour to back early general election

Image copyright JESSICA TAYLOR

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party will support an early general election as the government makes its pitch for a poll on 12 December.

Mr Corbyn said his condition of taking a no-deal Brexit off the table had "now been met" after the EU agreed to extend the deadline to 31 January 2020.

But he did not explicitly say if he would back the government's bill in Parliament later.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats are calling for an election on 9 December.

The two parties say it would prevent Boris Johnson from pushing his Brexit plan through Parliament before a poll.

The government bill published ahead of the Commons debate on an early election still states 12 December - but No 10 sources have told the BBC they would accept an election on 11 December to get opposition parties on-board.

Mr Corbyn told his shadow cabinet: "I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31 January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."