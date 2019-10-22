Sharm el-Sheikh: UK to resume flights after safety ban
- 22 October 2019
Direct flights from the UK to Sharm el-Sheikh are to resume after the government ended a ban imposed in 2015.
Flights to the Egyptian resort were stopped after the bombing of a Russian airliner linked to the Islamic State group, which killed 224 people.
Egyptian officials have since admitted the airport fell well short of international security standards.
The Department for Transport said there had been improvements in security procedures.