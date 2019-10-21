Image copyright Getty Images

A London to Philadelphia flight has been diverted to Dublin after reports of a "chemical spillage" on board.

American Airlines said two crew members and one passenger went to hospital "for evaluation" after flight AA729 from Heathrow landed at 13:15 GMT.

It added the plane had landed due to an odour "caused by a spilled cleaning solution in the galley."

One passenger wrote on Twitter that the spillage "led to sickness outbreak and an emergency landing".

Another passenger wrote that he and dozens of others had been left "standing around" Dublin Airport.

A spokeswoman for Dublin airport said the flight was diverted "for a medical emergency".

"As per standard operating procedures there was a full turn-out of Dublin Airport's emergency fire services," she added.