Brexit: Johnson aims to push through withdrawal bill

MPs will decide later whether to back the government's Withdrawal Agreement Bill, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his final bid to make Brexit happen by the end of the month. If they do vote for it, there will be another vote - on whether to approve a three-day timetable for Parliament to consider the legislation.

The numbers look to be tight, with opposition MPs arguing this won't be enough time to scrutinise a bill that was published on Monday and comes to 110 pages. Yet ministers say they are confident of getting enough support, with Labour rebels and former Tory MPs now sitting as independents ready to back Mr Johnson's deal with the EU. Here's what's in the bill.

"The public doesn't want any more delays, neither do other European leaders and neither do I," the prime minister said ahead of the debate. But, writes BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, if MPs reject the government's timetable, the chances of meeting the 31 October deadline "look slim indeed".

So what happens now? Look at this to find out.

Harry Dunn crash: Police to question suspect in US

UK police are set to fly to the US to interview Anne Sacoolas, the suspect in a car crash which killed teenager Harry Dunn outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August. Mrs Sacoolas returned to her home country, claiming diplomatic immunity after the incident.

Mr Dunn's family called the latest news "perplexing", as they had thought police had already handed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service on Sunday, meaning the investigation was over.

On Monday, the foreign secretary revealed the US embassy in London had told the UK government Mrs Sacoolas, whose husband was reportedly an intelligence officer, would be going home - and that police had waited 11 days to inform Mr Dunn's family of her departure.

Thomas Cook collapse: MPs to question auditors

Senior staff at the auditing firm EY will appear before MPs later as part of their investigation into the collapse of travel agent Thomas Cook. EY, which signed off on the company's financial health last year, also wrote a report used to award Thomas Cook's former boss a £5m bonus. Here are the details.

Canadian election: Trudeau 'retains power'

Despite recent scandals, the Liberal Party of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks set to retain power in Canada, albeit as a minority government. It seems to have seen off the challenge from the Conservatives to continue as the largest party in parliament, although the count is continuing. We explain the rise - and slight fall - of Mr Trudeau.

The race to build a flying electric taxi

By Ben Morris, technology of business editor

For any commuter the prospect of being whisked to and from work in a fraction of the time it usually takes is pretty irresistible. No traffic jams, no train delays and no cold platforms - what's not to love?

This is the promise of more than a hundred companies developing electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Like helicopters they don't need a runway, but unlike helicopters they promise to be quiet and cheap.

Yet the dream seems to be some way off. Industry experts say that taxi services using such aircraft won't be a mass-market phenomenon until the 2030s. So what is the hold up?

Read the full article

