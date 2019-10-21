If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

Brexit: PM pushes again for deal vote

It's up to John Bercow. The House of Commons Speaker will decide whether the government gets to present MPs with a "straight-up-and-down vote" on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal with the EU later. Ministers argue that Saturday's vote for an amendment to their motion means that the House hasn't yet had a proper chance to decide on the actual substance of the issue.

But Mr Bercow could rule that the government is effectively asking for the same thing to be debated twice. If that happens, there probably won't be a discussion or a vote.

However, the government also plans to introduce the legislation required to implement the Brexit deal - the Withdrawal Agreement Bill - during Monday's Commons session.

Following Saturday's events, Mr Johnson, as required under law, requested from the EU a delay to the Brexit deadline, beyond 31 October. But his letter was unsigned and was accompanied by one signed by the PM saying any further postponement "would damage the interests of the UK and our EU partners".

Scotland's highest court will consider today whether this complied with the law or was intended to "frustrate" it.

Harry: I'll protect my family

The Duke of Sussex has opened up on some personal aspects of his life. In an interview with ITV News, Prince Harry said he was worried that his wife Meghan would face the same pressure from the media as his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. "I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect," he said. The prince also talked about his relationship with his brother, saying they had "good days" and "bad days". Here's the full story.

Cancer research: Scientists seek clues to how disease 'is born'

How is cancer "born"? Scientists will attempt to find out more about that by creating it in a lab and watching its progress "on day one". The intention is to make it possible to detect cancer earlier. Read more about it.

Chile violence: Five dead after factory torched

Violence has spread to several cities in Chile, following a (now abandoned) hike in metro fares. In the capital Santiago, rioters have set fire to a garment factory, where five people died. The government has imposed a state of emergency. Here are pictures of what's going on in Chile.

Why is Spain digging up a dictator?

General Francisco Franco ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975. He was buried in a mausoleum called the Valley of the Fallen, just outside Madrid. But that site has become a shrine for the far right and is loathed by many Spaniards.

Spain's socialist government wants to move Franco's remains to a less controversial site. But that plan is opposed by Franco's family and his far-right supporters. Last month, the country's top court rejected an appeal from the family and backed the government's plan.

The issue has proved highly controversial.

What the papers say

Will there be a fresh Brexit vote and will the PM's deal get through? The Financial Times reports there are mixed opinions on the government's chances, but Metro quotes the foreign secretary in its headline, saying: "Now we have the numbers." The Daily Mail says there's "fury" in Downing Street at Labour's stance, while the i splashes on shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer saying his party will back a deal, if there's a referendum on it. Elsewhere, the Sun focuses on suggestions of a feud between Prince Harry and Prince William. And the Daily Star predicts cold weather for Halloween.

