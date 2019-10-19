Image caption Mettje Hunneman, left, and Ali Lothian travelled from Dundee and Edinburgh for the march

Tens of thousands of people are marching through central London to call for a "final say" vote on Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal.

Organisers of the "People's Vote" campaign say they want to check that the UK is happy to leave the EU under the terms negotiated by the PM.

Protesters will head to Westminster as MPs debate the new deal in the Commons.

The march, which began at midday, started on Park Lane and will end in Parliament Square.

Ali Lothian, 60, and Mettje Hunneman, 49, travelled from Dundee and Edinburgh respectively overnight to join the protest.Ali told the BBC she feels it is the last chance to show how strongly she feels about having another vote.

She said: "It's a big commitment - it's a whole weekend. But I regretted not coming last time. This time it was a no-brainer."

Mettje said the fact Parliament is sitting as well makes it "a momentous day". "I would not feel comfortable sitting at home - I've got pals who have got a gig tonight but I just couldn't be there."

Image caption Millie, from Plymouth, has never been on a march before

Millie Bishop-Morris, 17, made the journey from Plymouth with her mum and boyfriend.

"I think it's important that young people should be angry about this as well," she said.

"I just think Brexit has gone completely the wrong way. I want to be optimistic but I'm preparing myself for the worst."

Image copyright AFP

One group of protesters were seen pulling a float depicting top aide Dominic Cummings using Mr Johnson as a puppet.

With "Demonic Cummings" splashed across its forehead, the figure on the float appears to be wearing a Nazi uniform, including an armband which reads Get Brexit Done, and has a Union Jack moustache.

Who is Dominic Cummings?

As of Saturday morning, more than £500,000 has been donated to support the protest, and cross-party politicians are calling on people to get involved.

'Honour democratic values'

Image caption An aerial view of the march shows thousands of people by Hyde Park Corner

People's Vote organisers are also asking people to sign a letter to Boris Johnson, EU leaders, MPs, and MEPs, asking them to allow "the chance to check whether we want to proceed with Brexit".

In an email to supporters this morning, Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the letter "asks them to honour our shared democratic values, it asks them not to turn away from us now and deny us the chance for a final say.

"Add your name to the letter now and send a message to the powerful."

Meanwhile, Brexit supporters are due to take to the streets in Manchester on Saturday.

The "march for democracy"' will take place near Manchester Cathedral, organised by Leavers of Greater Manchester.