Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked Oxford Circus in central London in defiance of a city-wide ban on their demonstrations.

The climate change protest group set up wooden tripods to block the junction as demonstrators sat or lay in the road.

It comes as five demonstrators were charged after rush hour protests at three Tube stations on Thursday.

On Monday police announced a ban on two or more people linked to Extinction Rebellion assembling in London.

The Extinction Rebellion London twitter account said the junction, which was also occupied by the group for several days in April, was targeted because Oxford Street is a centre of fast fashion and is heavily polluted.

It also said the street was a "hub of luxury goods for the wealthiest", saying the richest 10% of people are responsible for half of all carbon emissions.

Dozens of police were seen surrounding the demonstration and talking to protesters.