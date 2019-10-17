Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in Lahore at the start of the day

A Royal Air Force plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was forced to abort a landing in Pakistan after being caught in a severe thunderstorm.

The RAF Voyager twice tried to land in Islamabad - at Rawalpindi air base and the main airport - before returning to Lahore, from where they had departed.

Prince William and Catherine are on a four-day official visit to Pakistan.

The aircraft was in the air for more than two hours for the 25-minute journey due to thunder and lightning.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said Prince William, a former air ambulance pilot, later joked that the problem had been caused by him flying the plane.