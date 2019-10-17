UK

Duke and Duchess: Royal plane aborts landing after Pakistan storms

  • 17 October 2019
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk down the steps of a plane as they arrive in Lahore on 17 October 2019 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in Lahore at the start of the day

A Royal Air Force plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was forced to abort a landing in Pakistan after being caught in a severe thunderstorm.

The RAF Voyager twice tried to land in Islamabad - at Rawalpindi air base and the main airport - before returning to Lahore, from where they had departed.

Prince William and Catherine are on a four-day official visit to Pakistan.

The aircraft was in the air for more than two hours for the 25-minute journey due to thunder and lightning.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said Prince William, a former air ambulance pilot, later joked that the problem had been caused by him flying the plane.

More on this story