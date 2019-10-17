UK

Prince William and Kate bowl over royal fans on Pakistan tour

  • 17 October 2019
Duchess of Cambridge playing cricket

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have enjoyed a game of cricket at a Pakistan sports academy on the fourth day of their royal tour of the country.

Prince William and Catherine took turns to bat at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and chatted to young players.

The couple also visited the country's second largest mosque, the Badshahi Mosque, following in the footsteps of the duke's parents.

His late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, visited the holy site in 1991.

His father, the Prince of Wales, went to the mosque with the Duchess of Cornwall on their royal tour in 2006.

Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge took to the crease at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore
Image caption The Duke of Cambridge put his batting skills to the test too
Image caption The royal couple high-fived and chatted to young players at the ground
Image caption The royal couple were later taken on a tour of the Badshahi Mosque - the second-largest in the country
Image caption The duchess wore a headscarf with a golden-trimmed shalwar kameez for the visit
Image caption Catherine had bare feet while the prince wore black socks to enter the mosque
Image caption Earlier in the day the couple attended a birthday party at an orphanage in Lahore
Image caption The inevitable media circus awaited the royal couple at the National Cricket Academy

