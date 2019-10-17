The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have enjoyed a game of cricket at a Pakistan sports academy on the fourth day of their royal tour of the country.
Prince William and Catherine took turns to bat at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and chatted to young players.
The couple also visited the country's second largest mosque, the Badshahi Mosque, following in the footsteps of the duke's parents.
His late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, visited the holy site in 1991.
His father, the Prince of Wales, went to the mosque with the Duchess of Cornwall on their royal tour in 2006.