Johnson in race to win support for Brexit deal

So, we have a fresh Brexit deal. And it's an "excellent" one, according to Boris Johnson. But while insisting he's "very confident" MPs will back it, the prime minister faces a battle if it's to avoid the same fate as the one struck by his predecessor Theresa May. With Northern Ireland's DUP ruling out support before the deal was even announced, Mr Johnson is likely to focus on winning over the Brexiteers in his own party who rejected Mrs May's deal, 21 rebels he kicked out of the party for voting against him, and Labour MPs who represent Leave-supporting areas.

The deal is not vastly changed from Mrs May's, as our Reality Check explains. However, it replaces the backstop arrangement that had proved unacceptable to many MPs as a means of avoiding customs posts along the Irish border. But in setting out alternatives that mean Northern Ireland - unlike the rest of the UK - would continue to follow some EU rules and regulations, it represents "an almighty gamble", says our political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

Political correspondent Helen Catt runs through the chances of that paying off when it goes to the vote during a special sitting of Parliament on Saturday

Wondering who had to give ground to strike the deal? Here's our analysis

Does the UK still have to pay the "divorce bill"? Why does Labour's Jeremy Corbyn think it's worse than the original? What if MPs reject the deal? We answer your questions

Meanwhile, Scotland's highest civil court is to consider a legal bid to stop the UK passing the deal, on grounds it breaks laws preventing Northern Ireland forming part of a separate customs territory

Turkey to suspend Syria offensive after US meeting

Following the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians - and reports of 72 deaths - Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from areas close to its border with Syria. It says fighting will pause for five days, although it is unclear how fully the Kurdish YPG militia - viewed by Turkey as a terrorist organisation - will comply. UK-based monitors say clashes continue.

US President Donald Trump hailed the agreement, struck after vice-president Mike Pence met Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks, and credited "tough love". This after Turkish presidential sources told the BBC Mr Erdogan had thrown a letter from the White House - urging him "don't be a tough guy" - in the bin. The US has faced criticism for withdrawing its troops from the area, which critics say gave Turkey the green light to launch the offensive. Ankara says it is aimed at creating a "safe zone", free of Kurdish forces, alongside the border.

Banning out-of-hours email 'could harm employee wellbeing'

Looking forward to the weekend? If that anticipation is tempered by the prospect of picking up work emails on a Saturday, then take heart from a report suggesting well-intentioned bans on accessing messages outside office hours could do more harm than good. University of Sussex researchers found that while curbs on email use - aimed at tackling burnout - could help some employees switch off, accumulation of emails could cause those with "high levels of anxiety" to feel even more stressed out. And human resources body CIPD points out some staff want or need to work flexibly. So, have a great one; knock yourself out and clear your inbox.

The woman who defied the world of K-pop

By Yvette Tan and Wonsang Kim, BBC News

In an industry that rewards performers for their silence off stage, K-pop star Sulli was a rebel. The actress-singer rose to prominence as a member of girl band f(x). But she came to be known for speaking out on mental health issues, cyberbullying and women's rights - issues that remain sensitive in a conservative society like South Korea.

The 25-year-old died at home on Monday. She is being remembered by her fans as someone who made sure her voice was heard. As one music critic put it: "She laughed when she wanted to laugh and cried when she wanted to cry. She brazenly spoke out. She didn't fit the mould."

Read the full article

Nearly all the papers lead on Boris Johnson agreeing a Brexit deal with the EU, while noting that he faces a fresh battle to have it approved in Westminster. And several front pages carry messages to MPs. "He's done his duty, now MPs must do theirs," says the Daily Mail's headline. "Get real... take the deal!" is the Sun's demand, while the Daily Express opts for a Nike-inspired: "Just do it!"

11:00 Churchwarden Benjamin Field to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court for murdering author Peter Farquhar in October 2015 in a bid to inherit his estate.

19:45 English rugby union's Premiership season starts with Bristol Bears taking on Bath Rugby in a West Country derby at Ashton Gate.

On this day

1989 East Germany's Communist leader, Erich Honecker, is forced to step down after 18 years in power.

