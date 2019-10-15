Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dominic Raab says exports to Turkey will be kept under review

The UK government is to suspend arms export licences to Turkey amid concerns over its military operation in northern Syria, Downing Street has said.

Speaking in the Commons, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would keep its exports to Turkey under "very careful and continual review".

The Turkish offensive, which began last week, aims to push Kurdish-led forces from the border region.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in the operation so far.