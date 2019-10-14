Orphaned siblings rescued from Syrian camp

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC spoke to Amira, Heba and Hamza while they were still in the camp

Three orphans, thought to be from the UK, have been removed from a detention camp in northern Syria.

Amira, Heba, and Hamza, were taken to Raqqa along with 24 other orphans, the United Nations children's agency said.

The BBC spoke to 10-year-old Amira last week, when she described how her mother and father were killed during bombing.

The siblings, whose parents are believed to have moved to Syria from London after joining IS five years ago, are now with Save the Children.

Their mother, father, two sisters and two brothers were killed in April during the last battle in Baghouz before IS surrendered.

Amira, Heba, eight, and Hamza, six, had been being held in Ain Issa - a camp which contained around 200 IS supporters but is now empty.

Amira also said she had a grandmother in the UK but couldn't remember her name, and that she wanted to go home.

The UK government said it was continuing to look for relatives of the three children.