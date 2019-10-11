Image copyright PA Media Image caption Richard Ratcliffe embraces his daughter, Gabriella, after she landed back in the UK

The five-year-old daughter of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran on spying charges has returned to the UK.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, a charity worker from London, has been detained for three years over the allegations which she denies.

Gabriella - who has been living with her grandparents in Tehran - has returned to start school.

Her father Richard said it had been a "long journey" to having her home.

"Gabriella came back to us late at night, a bit uncertain seeing those she only remembered from the phone," he said.

"Now she is peacefully sleeping next to me. And I am just watching."

Thanking the British Embassy and the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he added: "It has been a long journey to have her home, with bumps right until the end."

Gabriella has visited her mother at least once a week since her arrest in April 2016.

'Job not yet done'

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family insist she was in Iran to introduce her daughter to relatives.

Last week, they told the Times that her parents had agreed Gabriella should return to the UK for the start of the school year in September but postponed the decision after Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taken to a psychiatric hospital.

Mr Ratcliffe had told the BBC that his wife was hoping for a "magic" last-minute release to enable her to come home with Gabriella.

Speaking after being re-united with his daughter, he added: "Of course the job is not yet done until Nazanin is home. It was a hard goodbye for Nazanin and all her family. But let us hope this homecoming unlocks another."