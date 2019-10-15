If you want to get this briefing by email, sign up here

US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria offensive

US President Donald Trump has telephoned his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to demand an immediate end to his country's military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. The US has also imposed sanctions on Turkey's defence and energy ministries, as well as the ministers of defence, energy and interior.

Meanwhile, Syria's army - which has done a deal with Kurdish-led forces - has entered the area, prompting concerns that it could become involved in a confrontation with Turkey. Reports say dozens of civilians have been killed so far and up to 160,000 people have been displaced. Here is the situation they are facing.

Turkey's offensive began last week after Mr Trump removed dozens of US troops from north-east Syria. But Vice-President Mike Pence said this did not give the "green light" for the actions against Syrian Kurds, who are America's ally. We analyse the effect Mr Trump's actions have had.

And will the situation allow Islamic State to re-emerge?

Bulgaria-England match halted twice due to racist abuse

England's men's football team beat Bulgaria 6-0 last night, to put them close to qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals. But the match in Sofia had to be halted twice because of racist behaviour, including the chanting of monkey noises and giving Nazi salutes. "Not an easy situation to play in and not one which should be happening in 2019," tweeted forward Marcus Rashford.

Bulgaria's coach said he hadn't heard any racist chanting. But England defender Tyrone Mings said the abuse had been "as clear as day".

Here is our report on the match.

Brexit: EU ministers to be updated as talks continue

In two days' time EU heads of government meet in an attempt to reach a Brexit deal. Talks between officials have intensified and chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier is due to update EU ministers meeting in Luxembourg later today.

BBC Europe editor Katya Adler gives her thoughts on whether a deal - which would then need to be agreed to by MPs on Saturday if it is to be in place by the 31 October Brexit deadline - is possible in such a short time.

Sir Elton John: I still want my dad's approval

By Mark Savage, entertainment reporter

He may have started out singing cover versions on cheap compilation albums, but Elton John went on to become the fifth-highest-selling recording artist of all time. He was the first musician to enter the US album charts at number one. He has won a Brit award for outstanding achievement three times. And his tribute single for Princess Diana, Candle In The Wind, has sold 33 million copies worldwide.

None of this, however, impressed his father. Stanley Dwight, a flight lieutenant in the Royal Air Force, never attended one of Elton's shows, and never expressed pride in his son's success. Their relationship was strained until his death from heart disease in 1991.

Read the full article

What the papers say

There is disgust at the racist abuse of England players and staff in the match against Bulgaria. The Daily Mirror calls the team "heroes" for the way they dealt with it, while the Sun shows some Bulgaria fans making Nazi salutes. Meanwhile, the Times says MPs are "all but certain" to reject the government's legislative programme, laid out in Monday's Queen's Speech. But the Daily Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson could be edging towards a Brexit deal, with sources on both sides expressing "cautious optimism".

Daily digest

Extinction Rebellion Police impose London-wide ban on protests

Voter ID Plans discriminate against ethnic minorities, says Corbyn

Vaping Children illegally sold e-cigarettes, report finds

Bill Turnbull Broadcaster backs cannabis for medicinal use

If you see one thing today

Viewpoint: We need to stop the schizophrenia stigma

If you listen to one thing today

Women working in war zones

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Who gets the tips in a restaurant?

Lookahead

09:30 UK unemployment figures for the three months to August are released.

09:30 The Commons Treasury Committee hears evidence on the Bank of England's financial stability report.

On this day

1969 Millions of Americans take part in marches protesting against the Vietnam war. Here are pictures from that day.

