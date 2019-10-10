Three men have been charged after Labour activist Owen Jones was assaulted outside a north London pub.

The Guardian columnist said he had been celebrating his birthday with friends at the Lexington pub, Islington, when he was attacked on 17 August.

The men from Portsmouth, London and Brighton have been charged, by post, with actual bodily harm and affray, the Metropolitan Police said.

They will appear at Highbury Court Magistrates Court on 6 November.

The charged men are: