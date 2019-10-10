UK ticket-holder claims £170m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has claimed a record £170m EuroMillions jackpot won on Tuesday, the lottery operator Camelot has said.

The identity of the ticket-holder, and whether they are an individual or a syndicate, will not be revealed unless they decide to go public.

If the winner is an individual, they would rank amongst the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links, according to the Sunday Times' Rich List.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.