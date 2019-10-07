Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Listen to William, Harry, Meghan and Kate in the advert

A mental health website has struggled to cope with demand after a promotional video voiced by the dukes and duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex aired on TV.

The film screened on Sky, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and MTV on Monday evening.

Since then the Every Mind Matters website has been intermittently showing the message: "Something went wrong. Please refresh or try again later."

Public Health England said it was looking into the crash but thought it could be due to a surge in traffic.

Image copyright BBC News Image caption Visitors to the website were greeted with an error message

The three-minute film is intended to promote Every Mind Matters, an initiative by Public Health England (PHE) and the NHS, to help people look after their mental health and support others.

The film is narrated by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who in May launched a text messaging service for people experiencing a mental health crisis through their royal foundation.

In the film, written by Richard Curtis and directed by Rankin, Prince William begins: "Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us.

"All over the country, millions of us face challenges to our mental health - at all ages - at all intensities, and for all sorts of reasons.

"We feel stressed, low, anxious, or have trouble sleeping. Me, you..."

Prince Harry continues: "Your brother, your mother, your colleague, or your neighbour. Waiting, wondering, hoping, hurting.

"We think there's nothing to be done. Nothing we can do about it."

Meghan then says: "But that's so wrong. There are things we can do. From today, there's a new way to help turn things around. Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Sussexes and Cambridges previously had a joint charity called the Royal Foundation

Catherine continues: "It'll get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control."

The royals are joined by other celebrities and public figures whose lives have been affected by poor mental health.

They include the actresses Gillian Anderson and Glenn Close, singer Professor Green, former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, television presenter Davina McCall, and Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain.