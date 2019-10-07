Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Environmental campaigners are threatening to block government departments during two weeks of protests

More than 20 people have been arrested in London at the start of two weeks of protests by environmental campaigners.

Extinction Rebellion activists will demonstrate in cities around the world, including Berlin, New York and Sydney.

Organisers have planned to shut down key sites in central London, in addition to protesting outside government departments.

Extinction Rebellion says protests in the capital will be five times bigger than similar events in April.

The protests are calling for urgent action on global climate and wildlife emergencies.

Activists barricaded themselves inside cars in Westminster early on Monday as the demonstrations got under way.

They also locked themselves to a mock trident missile in front of the Ministry of Defence on Embankment.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said there were 21 arrests in connection with the protests by 8am.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Extra police were outside key landmarks early on Monday

Extinction Rebellion organisers are expecting up to 30,000 people to take part in the fortnight-long demonstrations in the capital, which form part of an "international rebellion".

Up to 60 other cities around the world may also be disrupted in simultaneous events from Monday, according to a spokesperson for the group.

Campaigners are expected to block sites around Westminster including government departments, roads and bridges, and hold a sit-in at London City Airport.

The Houses of Parliament and Trafalgar Square are also expected to be targeted.

Police in Australia and New Zealand have already arrested dozens of Extinction Rebellion activists on Monday.

Some 30 campaigners in Sydney were charged with committing offences after hundreds of protesters blocked a busy road.