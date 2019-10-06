Image caption Dotty and MistaJam at a previous 1Xtra Live event

A 1Xtra Live event in Birmingham has been called off after a man suffered a slash wound in an incident backstage, police say.

The "flagship live music event" at the Arena Birmingham was due to include performances from Aitch, French Montana and Ms Banks.

West Midlands Police said the injured man was seen by on-site medics and did not require hospital treatment.

The BBC said it was working with police to establish what happened.

In a statement, the corporation said: "Following an isolated serious incident, we have had to stop 1Xtra Live in Birmingham. We are co-operating fully with the police to establish what has happened."

West Midlands Police said: "Security [at Arena Birmingham] alerted police to an assault which took place in the backstage area at 10pm on Saturday.

"It's understood that a man sustained a slash wound during the assault. He was treated by on site medical staff and did not require hospital treatment."