Harry sues Sun and Mirror in phone-hacking claim

The Duke of Sussex has begun legal action against the owners of the Sun and the Daily Mirror, in relation to alleged phone-hacking, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Documents have been filed on behalf of Prince Harry at the High Court regarding the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

It comes after his wife, Meghan, this week announced separate legal action against the Mail on Sunday over claims it unlawfully published one of of her private letters to her father.

The BBC has not yet established when the allegations date from.