If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright PA Media

EU 'open but not convinced' by PM's Brexit plan

With UK negotiators back in Brussels to resume Brexit talks, it appears they have some way to go to convince EU leaders that Boris Johnson's latest plan can work. European Council President Donald Tusk says the EU is "open but not convinced", while Irish PM Leo Varadkar says Mr Johnson's attempts to rework arrangements at the border with Northern Ireland "fall short in a number of aspects". Mr Johnson told MPs on Thursday his proposals were a "genuine attempt to bridge the chasm.

BBC Europe editor Katya Adler says EU leaders remain uncertain whether Mr Johnson is open for deeper negotiations or focusing his attention on a possible election campaign but adds they won't want to be seen to be "slamming the door" in the UK's face. Much of Europe's media is taking a less diplomatic stance, as BBC Monitoring reports. If you're still trying to figure out exactly what the prime minister's plan involves, our Reality Check explains.

Facebook encryption 'threatens public safety'

Facebook sees the ability to keep online conversations private as a fundamental right. But the UK government says a side-effect of the social media giant's plans to encrypt messages on all its platforms - which include WhatsApp and Instagram - will be to hamper attempts to speed up investigations into terrorists and child sexual abuse. In an open letter, Home Secretary Priti Patel says it threatens "lives and the safety of our children" by frustrating a cross-border agreement allowing British law enforcement agencies to demand US tech firms hand over data relating to serious criminals. Facebook - keen to focus on privacy after scandals over the misuse of personal data - says it is "consulting closely with child safety experts, governments and technology companies" about how best to keep people safe.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

KJT finally clinches global gold

Another day, another new British world athletics champion. Katarina Johnson-Thompson says it's been "such a long road" to the top, having endured disappointment on the global stage more than once. But personal bests in the hurdles, shot put and javelin helped "KJT" to gold in Doha, claiming a national record in the process. "I just want more," she declared. BBC Sport's Saj Chowdhury reviews her roller-coaster journey and colleague Mike Henson examines the sacrifices that made the difference, from missing parties with schoolmates - including acting star Jodie Comer - to moving to the south of France.

What has art ever done for Margate?

By Tanya Gupta, BBC News

Tracey Emin grew up in Margate in the 1970s, when the north Kent resort was still attracting crowds of holidaymakers to its "golden mile" of sand, jellied eels, buckets and spades, and Kiss Me Quick hats. But by the 1980s the town had become a "no-go zone", she recalls.

Margate's £17.5m art gallery Turner Contemporary opened in 2011 with hopes it would spearhead the regeneration of one of the most deprived parts of the UK. Since then the gallery has had several hit shows and is hosting this year's Turner Prize. But how much has it changed the surrounding town?

Read the full article

What the papers say

Europe's reaction to Boris Johnson's Brexit plan leads many papers, with the i suggesting the prime minister is ready to compromise after EU leaders said they were unconvinced by the plan. Other front pages feature the court ruling against women claiming millions of pounds over the raising of the state pension age, concerns about UK wildlife, and follow-up reports on the police investigation into false claims about a VIP sex abuse ring. Read the full review.

Daily digest

Impeachment inquiry Trump urges China to investigate Bidens

Exoskeleton Paralysed man moves in mind-reading suit

John Lewis Retailer seeks discounts from some landlords

7 days quiz Test your knowledge of the week's news

If you see one thing today

Falling felines: Keeping cats in high-rise flats safe

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

HARDtalk: Actor and activist - Jameela Jamil

If you read one thing today

The teenager who's been married too many times to count

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

14:00 Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley opens its annual conference in Newport.

14:30 Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price addresses the party's annual conference in Swansea.

On this day

1976 The first British Rail Inter-City 125 high-speed train enters service between London and Bristol.

From elsewhere

The Clinton-Blair playbook has been junked (Atlantic)

I'm a travel writer, but I'm not going to fly any more (Daily Telegraph)

David Suchet profits from an industry where he is the bankable norm (Independent)

Prize-winning photos of peace - in pictures (Guardian)