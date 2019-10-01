Meghan sues Mail on Sunday over private letter

Image copyright EPA

The Duchess of Sussex has begun legal action against the Mail on Sunday over a claim that it unlawfully published one of her private letters.

In a statement, the Duke of Sussex said he and Meghan were forced to take action against "relentless propaganda".

Prince Harry said: "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

Law firm Schillings, acting for the duchess, accused the paper of a campaign of false, derogatory stories.

The firm has filed a High Court claim against the paper and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, over the alleged misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

In a lengthy personal statement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official website, Prince Harry said the "painful" impact of intrusive media coverage had driven the couple to take action.

Referring to his mother Princess Diana, he said his "deepest fear is history repeating itself".

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person," he said.

The legal proceedings are being funded privately by the couple and any proceeds will be donated to an anti-bullying charity.

In his statement, Prince Harry said he and Meghan believed in "media freedom and objective, truthful reporting" as a "cornerstone of democracy".

But he said his wife had become "one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son".