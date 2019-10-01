Muckamore Hospital: Further five staff members suspended
- 1 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A further five members of staff have been suspended at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim, bringing the total to 33.
It follows police investigations into allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients.
These latest precautionary suspensions are a result of further viewing of historical CCTV footage.
The Belfast Health Trust has offered it's "sincere apologies" to patients and families affected.
Those suspended are 17 registered nurses and 16 care assistants.