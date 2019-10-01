A further five members of staff have been suspended at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim, bringing the total to 33.

It follows police investigations into allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients.

These latest precautionary suspensions are a result of further viewing of historical CCTV footage.

The Belfast Health Trust has offered it's "sincere apologies" to patients and families affected.

Those suspended are 17 registered nurses and 16 care assistants.