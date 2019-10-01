Image copyright PA Media

Flood warnings are in place across the UK with some regions expected to see as much as two weeks of rain in less than an hour later, the Met Office says.

South-west Scotland, Wales and southern England could experience power cuts, road closures and travel disruptions, it added in a yellow warning.

The Environment Agency has issued 77 flood warnings and 191 alerts across England amid regional disruption.

It also warned of floods caused by a coastal surge in Cornwall.

People are being told to leave caravans and seaside properties in the county between 07:00 and 10:00 BST on Tuesday and not to return until it is safe to do so.

There were also eight flood warnings in Wales and one flood warning in Scotland, around Loch Ryan.

Heavy rain overnight meant a number of roads were flooded in Cumbria, where police say the north of the county is most affected.

A landslide on the rail line between Carlisle and Newcastle has disrupted train services.

Flooding on the Cumbria Coast line between Carlisle and Maryport saw cancellations on Northern services from Carlisle to Barrow and onwards.

And in west Norfolk, BBC Look East's Alex Dunlop said around 3,000 properties were impacted by an evacuation notice, with winds expected to pick up on Tuesday morning, causing a serious risk of flooding.

Image caption The sea at Hunstanton, west Norfolk, where flood warnings are in place

Local resident Peter Gillard told the programme he was glad of the warning.

"I'm up and ready if it does go over the top, which I doubt it will," he said of the tide.

Meanwhile, on the Isle of Man, police warned residents not to travel as floods caused disruption to roads and school closures.

Image copyright TweetbeatIOM Image caption A digger is caught up in floods on Laxey Road on the Isle of Man

They added that people trapped inside homes should "go upstairs in your house and await further instructions".

Flooding also appeared to trap cars in the East Midlands, with two vehicles caught up in high waters at Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire.

Image caption Two cars are trapped by water near a church in Colston Bassett

